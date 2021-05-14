Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $190.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $258.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

