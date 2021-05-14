Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $190.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

