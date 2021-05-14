Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHDN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $190.22 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
