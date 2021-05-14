CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,493. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that CI Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

