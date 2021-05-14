CIBC Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$18.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CERV has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CERV opened at C$17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. The company has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.40.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

