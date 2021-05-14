CIBC Boosts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$18.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CERV has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CERV opened at C$17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43. The company has a market cap of C$263.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.40.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

