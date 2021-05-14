CIBC Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $41.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

