CIBC Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$56.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$34.83 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$7.93 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.40.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

