CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNW. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.
TSE RNW opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.59 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.82.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
