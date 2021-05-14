CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNW. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

TSE RNW opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.59 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.82.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

