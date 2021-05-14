Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%.

CDTX stock remained flat at $$2.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,862. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

