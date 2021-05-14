Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,781,385 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ciena by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.