Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.93.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CGX opened at C$12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$771.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.89. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.90.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The company had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.