Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.93.
Shares of CGX opened at C$12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$771.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.89. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$16.90.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
