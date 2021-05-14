Citigroup Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $32.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

