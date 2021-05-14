Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $186.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.