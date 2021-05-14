Citigroup Increases Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $29.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.