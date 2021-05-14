Citigroup Increases Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $29.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.
TDS stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.