Citigroup Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $24.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

