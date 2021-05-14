Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 846,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

CFG opened at $49.48 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

