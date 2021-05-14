Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $49.48 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

