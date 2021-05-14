Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,657 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $367,633,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,394,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $181,384,000 after buying an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $116.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

