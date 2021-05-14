CK Hutchison Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2982 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of CKHUY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
