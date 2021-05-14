CK Hutchison Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2982 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CKHUY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.