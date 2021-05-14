Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $659,214.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rod Marlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $96.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 200,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

