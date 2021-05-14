Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $107.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

