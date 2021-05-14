Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.