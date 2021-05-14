Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $96.47.
In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.