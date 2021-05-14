CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $470.81 million, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $3,335,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth $3,000,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,291 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.