ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLPT. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,597. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The firm has a market cap of $365.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

