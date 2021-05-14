Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $11.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 174,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,458. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.