Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $300,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

