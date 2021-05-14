Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

CWEN stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

