Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $2,169,280.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NET opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.