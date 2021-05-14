CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT Lowered to $169.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.50. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

