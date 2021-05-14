CMS Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,780% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CMS Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

