Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,115. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

