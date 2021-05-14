Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Trading Up 6%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $311.17 and last traded at $309.90. Approximately 833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 66.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

