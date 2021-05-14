Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
