Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

