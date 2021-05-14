Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.58. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 25,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

