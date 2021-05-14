Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.58. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 25,021 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

