Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,188. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.