Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

