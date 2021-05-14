Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

