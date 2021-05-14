Comerica Bank Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,813,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $190.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $197.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

