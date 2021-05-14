Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

