Comerica Bank Sells 4,023 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total transaction of $674,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,099,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

LFUS stock opened at $253.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

