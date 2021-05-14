Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $72,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

