Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $52.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.03% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $52,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

PDP stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

