Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $62,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 312.91, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

