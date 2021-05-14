Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,204 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $408.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $385.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

