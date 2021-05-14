Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,593 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $146.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.