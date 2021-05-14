Community Bank N.A. Buys 590 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.