Community Bank N.A. Has $2.55 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,510,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.