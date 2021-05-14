Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

