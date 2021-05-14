COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,448. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

