Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,198 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.94. 68,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

